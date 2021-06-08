Nassau bill would boost paid leave for combat vets who work for county

Nassau's Republican legislators on Tuesday proposed a bill to give county employees who are combat veterans up to five extra days of paid leave a year if they are seeking medical treatment.

"We want them to know that they are not alone," said Legis. Steve Rhoads (R-Wantagh). "And we want them to know that we support their service and in their need to obtain treatment."

Rhoads, who announced the bill in front of the Wantagh American Legion, said the paid time off could be used for Veterans Administration appointments, physical therapy or psychological or stress-related treatment.

The bill's co-sponsor, Legis. Bill Gaylor (R-Lynbrook), a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army, said the bill would help combat veterans get the services they need.

"Whether if be the physical or mental wounds of war, our message to combat veterans now serving Nassau County is simple: We support you, and will continue to do everything we can to give you the resources you need," Gaylor said.

The bill will be considered by two legislative committees on Monday. Republicans have an 11-8 majority on the Nassau County Legisture.