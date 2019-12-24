A Nassau police officer was hospitalized after crashing a department vehicle while on duty in Franklin Square on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The collision between the Nassau police SUV and a Lexus SUV occurred about 4:20 p.m. at James Street and Hempstead Turnpike, police said.

The crash occurred while the officer was responding to a call, police said. The officer was hospitalized with shoulder and leg pain. The driver of the Lexus declined medical attention at the scene, officials said.

Police said Tuesday night they did not know which driver was at fault in the crash.

Photographs taken at the site of the crash showed the police vehicle with significant front-end damage while the Lexus had a large dent in its front passenger’s side door.