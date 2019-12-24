TODAY'S PAPER
36° Good Evening
SEARCH
36° Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Officer hospitalized after on-duty crash in Franklin Square, police say

Nassau police said a department SUV struck the

Nassau police said a department SUV struck the side of a Lexus SUV at the corner of Hempstead Turnpike and James Street in Franklin Square on Christmas Eve. Credit: Jeff Bachner

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

A Nassau police officer was hospitalized after crashing a department vehicle while on duty in Franklin Square on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The collision between the Nassau police SUV and a Lexus SUV occurred about 4:20 p.m. at James Street and Hempstead Turnpike, police said.

The crash occurred while the officer was responding to a call, police said. The officer was hospitalized with shoulder and leg pain. The driver of the Lexus declined medical attention at the scene, officials said.

Police said Tuesday night they did not know which driver was at fault in the crash.

Photographs taken at the site of the crash showed the police vehicle with significant front-end damage while the Lexus had a large dent in its front passenger’s side door.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran. Curran signs bill creating Nassau crime victims office
The Long Island Rail Road will be operating LIRR on modified schedule for Christmas Day
George Tsunis, chairman of the NuHealth board, pictured George Tsunis to resign as NuHealth chief
From left, former Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas The top 25 Long Island stories of 2019
Princeton University student Rachel Zietz, founder of Gladiator 19-year-old CEO of $2M firm wins entrepreneur contest
Against a backdrop of Christmas decorations, a woman Forecast: Dreaming of a snowy Christmas? Not this year
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search