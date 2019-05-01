Nassau police officers are being routinely removed from their patrol posts and assigned to school crossing guard duties as the county struggles to fill the civilian vacancies — a practice that union officials say negatively impacts public safety.

Nassau Police Benevolent Association president James McDermott, at a news conference Wednesday afternoon, said what has long been a practice of plugging an officer into a crossing guard post on an emergency basis has in the last school year morphed into a stopgap measure with as many as 50 to 70 vacancies a day. At times, the majority of officers on duty in a precinct are assigned as crossing guards and officers from other precincts are dispatched to cover 911 calls, creating longer response times.

“Your response times are through the roof; it’s a terrible situation,” said McDermott. “Somebody’s going to get hurt and possibly die if we don’t fix this.”

McDermott said the union filed a labor grievance against the county because the practice, which has impacted chiefly the department’s busiest precincts in Baldwin, Williston Park and Elmont — violates the officers’ union contract provision on minimum manning, but the county has refused to enter into arbitration.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder acknowledged the issues raised by union leadership, saying there are about 50 crossing guard vacancies. The county currently employs 144 full-time crossing guards and 238 part-time crossing guards, he said.

“The PBA’s argument is not incorrect,” said Ryder. “It’s not from a lack of trying or from the county executive wanting to hire. But at this time we don’t have people to take the job.”

McDermott responded: “We need answers, we don’t need excuses.”

Jerry Laricchiuta, president of Civil Service Employees Association Local 830, said the county created the problem when about five years ago the county began hiring crossing guards on a part-time basis as a cost-savings measure, doing away with the full-time jobs with health care coverage.

“They have turned our police officers into scabs,” said Laricchiuta. The police officers in Nassau County are doing civilian jobs. That’s not what they took their oath for.”

Crossing guards are paid $18 an hour starting, according to the police department. Guards, required to be Nassau residents and undergo a police background check, can expect to work up to 17 hours a week.

Laricchiuta said the county has to make the pay, benefits and hours more attractive to drive interest in the job.

While the officers are dispatched as crossing guards, McDermott said, they’re prohibited from leaving the post to respond to other emergency calls. McDermott displayed what he said was a screen shot of a First Precinct officer’s in-car dashboard screen showing that 18 of the precinct’s 20 patrol cars were out of service on March 22. The cars were designated 10-16, the police code for school crossings.

When a 911 call came in last Halloween for a four-car accident in Elmont with multiple people injured, 18 of the precinct’s 21 cars were assigned to crossing guard duty, McDermott said, as he cited several instances where he said high numbers of officers were out on crossings and unable to answer emergency calls.

“Police officers should be policing, not sitting there for two hours in the course of a tour, crossing children,” he said.

With Robert Brodsky