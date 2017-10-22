Nassau police are seeking information on a Hempstead girl missing since Saturday afternoon, officials said.
Amneris Andino, 13, was last seen walking away from her home at 5 p.m., according to police. She stands 5-foot-2, weighs 118 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a red T-shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers, police said.
Authorities issued a Silver Alert, the practice for when a person of any age is missing and believed to be at risk. Police declined to provide further details Sunday.
Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the location of the girl to contact the Nassau County Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.
