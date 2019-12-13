TODAY'S PAPER
Nassau cops rescue dog in Merrick creek, reunite it with owner

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A Nassau County police marine officer suffered wounds to his hands but was able to save a dog found stranded on a bulkhead in Cedar Swamp Creek in Merrick on Thursday morning.

Police said the Jack Russell terrier was discovered by officers from Marine 11 around 10:20 a.m., was rescued and later reunited with its owner.

Police did not release the identity of the dog's owner or the name of the waterlogged pooch.

Officers arriving on scene found the Jack Russell "clinging to a crossbeam" on the bulkhead, fighting desperately to remain above the chill waters. During the rescue, police said, one of the officers sustained puncture wounds to both hands from rescuing the "distressed" dog.

The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.


 

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

