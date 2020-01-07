TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
42° Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Nassau County to join state Climate Smart Communities program

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Bart Jones bart.jones@newsday.com
Print

Nassau County officials said Tuesday they are joining a statewide program aimed at helping local governments adapt to climate change.

Officials said they are joining the Climate Smart Communities program in part because the federal government, under President Donald Trump, is not doing enough to address climate change and pursue measures such as solar energy and wind power.

“It is our responsibility to protect our environment for generations to come and Nassau County stands ready to do our part," Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said at a news conference held on a boardwalk at the top of a sand dune overlooking the Atlantic Ocean in Lido Beach.

Officials did not have an exact figure on how much the effort would cost Nassau County, though they said it will be at least several million dollars.

Officials said that money would be largely offset by state grants, and benefits to the economy.

The Smart Communities program was created by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. It lists a series of guidelines and goals participating governments must meet to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve climate resilience.

"New York is leading the way on combating climate change and ensuring a green, sustainable future for generations to come,” said State Sen. Todd Kaminsky, who is chairman of the Senate Environmental Conservation Committee.

By Bart Jones bart.jones@newsday.com

Bart Jones covers religion at Newsday, where he has worked since 2000, and is a former foreign correspondent for The Associated Press in Venezuela.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Police say Maria A. Campione has been arrested Cops: Island Park woman arrested a third time since new bail reform law
Felita Dobbins, of Freeport, held a news conference Freeport woman plans to sue Nassau, Freeport officials
Republican Don Clavin is serving his first term Clavin says people are tired of 'bickering and the fighting'
A worker from National Grid seen bundled up Forecast: Cloudy day, snow tonight
Edward Lester, son of Arline Lester, at state Brothers battle over continuing life support for mother
Russell Gardens pierced the state tax cap on Russell Gardens taxes expected to go up about $800 this year
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search