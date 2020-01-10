More than $700,000 scammed out of the county comptroller's office in an elaborate phishing scheme has been recovered, Nassau County police announced Friday.

The recovery of the taxpayer funds was a joint effort involving police, Nassau County District Attorney investigators and the comptroller's office, Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said at a news conference.

“Many times we talk about the scams on our elderly, how they can get fooled, but government can become a victim too,” Ryder said. “If it weren’t for the coordinated effort and initial contact from the comptroller’s office, the money may not have been recovered because it moves quickly.”

Comptroller officials contacted police on Oct. 25 to report that they had been scammed by an organization pretending to be an existing county vendor, Ryder said.

The supposed vendor said they were due payment to a new account, Ryder said. The scammers filled out all the necessary paperwork designed to prevent theft and offered a fraudulent check as evidence of the new account, Ryder said.

Police said the money was redirected to an elderly woman’s account in Seattle and then redirected to several different accounts, which were identified and frozen by investigators to seize the funds.

No arrests have been made. Police said they have identified three other municipalities, which were not named, that were also targeted.

“We’re hoping to make some arrests down the road and identify those who pulled our taxpayer dollars and moved them somewhere else,” Ryder said.