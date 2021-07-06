Spent fireworks tossed in a garbage can Monday night ignited and damaged a Levittown home, authorities said, and Nassau County Executive Laura Curran pointed to the fire as more proof that pyrotechnics are for professionals.

No one was injured in the fire, which broke out at 9:50 p.m. at the home on Boat Lane, police said. Nassau Arson Bomb Squad detectives and the Levittown Fire Department soon responded.

"The homeowner put some firework remnants and debris into the garbage while cleaning up," said James Hickman, assistant chief fire marshal for Nassau County, "and the garbage caught fire and set the exterior of the house on fire."

No information was released about the type of fireworks that caught fire or why.

In a statement Tuesday, Curran said she was thankful no one was hurt but warned amateurs to stay clear of pyrotechnics.

"This is a reminder that fireworks are extremely dangerous and should only be used by professionals, " she said. "Thank you to Nassau County Police Department, Nassau County Fire Marshal and the Levittown Fire Department for their swift work in responding to the scene and extinguishing the fire."

On Monday, Curran said county officials had received "an increased number of complaints about the volume and intensity of fireworks being set off in residential areas" this year as people break free from pandemic restrictions.

In Suffolk Sunday night, a 13-year-old boy suffered serious injuries when a "mortar-type" firework exploded in his face in Deer Park. The boy was in serious condition at Stony Brook University Hospital Monday but there were no updates available Tuesday.

Curran asked residents to report illegal fireworks by calling 911, and their sales by emailing FireworksSales@nassaucountyny.gov.