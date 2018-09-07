Nassau County police have issued an advisory warning residents about a fraudulent check scam throughout the county.

Victims have reported receiving a check in the mail from an unsolicited party with instructions to buy gift cards, police said. Police did not say how many victims there have been.

These scams often provide an email address to appear authentic and can result in the loss of thousands of unrecoverable dollars, police said.

“Legitimate businesses will never send you an unsolicited ‘customer service evaluation assignment’ accompanied by a check,” the advisory said.

Anyone who receives one of these checks should contact local police, the advisory said. Those with information that could lead to an arrest are asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.