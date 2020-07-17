TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Evening
SEARCH
75° Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Goats to mow the grass? In Nassau, they think it's not a baaaa-d idea

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announced that she

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announced that she is putting the kids (goats) to work this summer by naturally mowing some of Nassau County Parks denser and harder to cut grassland. Credit: Shelby Knowles

By Newsday Staff
Print

Goats roamed Old Bethpage Village Restoration on Friday as Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announced she is putting them to work this summer.

The goats will be used to naturally mow some of Nassau County Parks' denser and harder-to-cut grassland, Curran said.

Nassau officials describe the program as innovative and cost-effective, saying it harnesses the power of the hardy goats to easily traverse rocks and hills, mow down weeds, overgrown brush, invasive plants and other dense vegetation that’s too tough for humans and conventional motorized equipment.

By Newsday Staff

This sign in Montauk on Thursday reminds residents Cuomo: NYC to enter final reopening phase Monday, but cautions about 'a second wave'
The National Weather Service says temperatures are expected LI bracing for heat wave starting Saturday
Democrat Jackie Gordon, left, and Republican Assemb. Andrew Gordon has $1.1 million for 2nd CD race; Garbarino has $104,000
Faye Doomchin leaves Nassau Police Headquarters in Mineola Judge in British tourist killing case to announce verdict in August
New York American Water had expected to finalize State extends time for proposals for public takeover of NY American Water
"It's too early with all the rising [numbers Despite reopenings, LIers have mixed feelings about going back to movies, gyms
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search