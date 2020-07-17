Goats to mow the grass? In Nassau, they think it's not a baaaa-d idea

Goats roamed Old Bethpage Village Restoration on Friday as Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announced she is putting them to work this summer.

The goats will be used to naturally mow some of Nassau County Parks' denser and harder-to-cut grassland, Curran said.

Nassau officials describe the program as innovative and cost-effective, saying it harnesses the power of the hardy goats to easily traverse rocks and hills, mow down weeds, overgrown brush, invasive plants and other dense vegetation that’s too tough for humans and conventional motorized equipment.