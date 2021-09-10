FEMA OKs major disaster declaration for Nassau in Ida's wake

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved Nassau's request for a major disaster declaration to recover from last week's massive flooding, largely on the county's North Shore, caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday.

The declaration allows local municipalities to receive financial assistance from FEMA, including repairs to public buildings, debris removal and emergency protective measures, state officials said.

Individual homeowners and renters who suffered damage during Ida’s record-breaking rainfall on Sept. 1 and 2 also may be eligible to receive funds relating to uninsured and underinsured damage, including home and driveway repairs, temporary housing, repair or replacement of personal property, medical and child care, crisis counseling, unemployment assistance and legal services, officials said.

"Nassau County families and communities were hit particularly hard by the remnants of Ida, and I want to commend the hardworking damage assessment teams on the ground who provided information to secure this important federal disaster assistance," Hochul said.

Brooklyn, as well as Bronx, Queens, Richmond and Westchester counties were all previously approved for federal individual and public assistance to recover from Ida. Manhattan was approved for only public assistance, officials said.

"I fought hard to ensure Nassau was included in FEMA’s disaster declaration because too many families in our county continue to suffer," said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran. " … I urge anyone in Nassau who was affected by the remnants of Ida to visit FEMA’s website and begin the application process as soon as possible."

Suffolk County also has applied for a FEMA declaration, and teams visited North Shore locations damaged by the storm on Thursday and Friday, officials said.

"Nassau residents and small businesses can now apply for federal grants, not just loans, to rebuild, and I’ll continue to advocate for Suffolk County and all other impacted communities around New York get the aid they deserve," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

State and federal experts estimate the storm, which also devastated the Gulf Coast, caused more than $140 million in damage, the governor's office said Friday.

At least 2,900 homes across the state were damaged by the remnants of Ida, which brought up to 9 inches of rain to parts of Long Island, flooded roadways and homes, and killed 17 people statewide.

New Yorkers can register for FEMA disaster assistance at www.disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362. Applicants should be able to provide a general list of damages and losses, insurance information, a current phone number and address, and a Social Security number.