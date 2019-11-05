Nassau Republicans trying to hold majority, Democrats looking to flip two seats

Nassau Republicans were looking to hold their three-seat majority in the 19-member county legislature Tuesday night and fend off a targeted challenge from the county Democratic Party.

Nassau County Democrats focused on flipping seats held by Legis. C. William Gaylor III (R-Lynbrook) in the 6th District, and Legis. Steven Rhoads (R-Bellmore) in the 19th District, in a bid to reclaim the majority. Democrats lost control of the legislature after the 2009 elections. Republicans have an 11-8 seat majority and Democrats need to win two seats to take legislative control.

In the 6th District, Democrats are running young adult author and gun control activist Laura Burns, who was trailing Gaylor. Democrats are running Jill Levine in the 19th District, and she was trailing Rhoads, according to early returns. Levine and her husband formed a foundation named after their son Robbie, 9, who died of cardiac arrest in 2005 while running the bases at a Little League practice.

County Executive Laura Curran's reassessment of more than 385,000 county properties has loomed large in this year's legislative races.

Republicans have focused on the reassessment, criticizing the rollout in news conferences and during public hearings for more than a year. Curran has tussled with the Republican-controlled legislature. Last month, Curran vetoed a Republican package of six bills, called the "Assessment Bill of Rights," requiring live operators to be on hand to answer assessment department phones and the county assessor to live in Nassau.

Curran has called the Republican majority a frustrating obstacle to her administration and blames GOP lawmakers for stalling her bill to phase in the reassessment tax burden over five years. Republicans said the bill, introduced April 30, can be passed next year.

1st District Incumbent Democrat Kevan M. Abrahams, the minority leader, was leading Republican candidate Cherice P. Vanderhall

2nd District Incumbent Democrat Siela A. Bynoe was leading Republican candidate Gerilyn S. Wright

3rd District Incumbent Democrat Carrié Solages was leading Republican candidate Nathan Wein

4th District Incumbent Denise Ford, a Democrat who caucuses with Republicans, was leading Democratic candidate Jeffrey P. Saxon

5th District Incumbent Democrat Debra S. Mulé was leading Republican candidate Daniel A. Salamone

6th District Incumbent Republican C. William Gaylor III was leading Democratic candidate Laura J. Burns

7th District Incumbent Republican Howard J. Kopel was leading Democratic candidate Debra Siegel

8th District Incumbent Republican Vincent T. Muscarella was leading Democratic candidate Barbara J. Hafner

9th District Incumbent Republican Richard J. Nicolello, the presiding officer, was leading Democratic candidate Mal S. Nathan

10th District Incumbent Democrat Ellen W. Birnbaum was leading Republican candidate Helene Sherman

11th District Incumbent Democrat Delia M. DeRiggi-Whitton was leading Republican candidate James M. Greenberg and Libertarian candidate Blay Tarnoff

12th District Incumbent Republican James D. Kennedy was leading Democratic candidate Michael S. Pesce

13th District Incumbent Republican Thomas McKevitt was leading Democratic candidate Jennifer S. Rosenkrantz and Libertarian candidate Jake Gutowitz

14th District Incumbent Republican Laura M. Schaefer was leading Democratic candidate Michael J. Maloney

15th District Incumbent Republican John Ferretti was leading Democratic candidate Frances A. Avnet and Libertarian candidate Jonathan Gunther

16th District Incumbent Democrat Arnold W. Drucker was leading Republican candidate Jennifer L. Garber

17th District Incumbent Republican Rose Marie Walker was leading Democratic candidate Allen F. Foley

18th District Joshua Alexander Lafazan, who is not registered with a political party but caucuses with Democrats, was leading Republican candidate Timothy Jenks

19th District Incumbent Republican Steven D. Rhoads was leading Democratic candidate Jill L. Levine