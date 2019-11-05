TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
47° Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Nassau Republicans trying to hold majority, Democrats looking to flip two seats

By Scott Eidler scott.eidler@newsday.com @ScottyEidz
Print

Nassau Republicans were looking to hold their three-seat majority in the 19-member county legislature Tuesday night and fend off a targeted challenge from the county Democratic Party.

Nassau County Democrats focused on flipping seats held by Legis. C. William Gaylor III (R-Lynbrook) in the 6th District, and Legis. Steven Rhoads (R-Bellmore) in the 19th District, in a bid to reclaim the majority. Democrats lost control of the legislature after the 2009 elections. Republicans have an 11-8 seat majority and Democrats need to win two seats to take legislative control.

In the 6th District, Democrats are running young adult author and gun control activist Laura Burns, who was trailing Gaylor. Democrats are running Jill Levine in the 19th District, and she was trailing Rhoads, according to early returns. Levine and her husband formed a foundation named after their son Robbie, 9, who died of cardiac arrest in 2005 while running the bases at a Little League practice.

County Executive Laura Curran's reassessment of more than 385,000 county properties has loomed large in this year's legislative races.

Republicans have focused on the reassessment, criticizing the rollout in news conferences and during public hearings for more than a year. Curran has tussled with the Republican-controlled legislature. Last month, Curran vetoed a Republican package of six bills, called the "Assessment Bill of Rights," requiring live operators to be on hand to answer assessment department phones and the county assessor to live in Nassau.

Curran has called the Republican majority a frustrating obstacle to her administration and blames GOP lawmakers for stalling her bill to phase in the reassessment tax burden over five years. Republicans said the bill, introduced April 30, can be passed next year. 

1st District Incumbent Democrat Kevan M. Abrahams, the minority leader, was leading Republican candidate Cherice P. Vanderhall 

2nd District Incumbent Democrat Siela A. Bynoe was leading Republican candidate Gerilyn S. Wright

3rd District Incumbent Democrat Carrié Solages was leading Republican candidate Nathan Wein 

4th District Incumbent Denise Ford, a Democrat who caucuses with Republicans, was leading Democratic candidate Jeffrey P. Saxon

5th District Incumbent Democrat Debra S. Mulé was leading Republican candidate Daniel A. Salamone  

6th District Incumbent Republican C. William Gaylor III was leading Democratic candidate Laura J. Burns  

7th District Incumbent Republican Howard J. Kopel was leading Democratic candidate Debra Siegel 

8th District Incumbent Republican Vincent T. Muscarella was leading Democratic candidate Barbara J. Hafner

9th District Incumbent Republican Richard J. Nicolello, the presiding officer, was leading Democratic candidate Mal S. Nathan 

10th District Incumbent Democrat Ellen W. Birnbaum was leading Republican candidate Helene Sherman 

11th District Incumbent Democrat Delia M. DeRiggi-Whitton was leading Republican candidate James M. Greenberg and Libertarian candidate Blay Tarnoff  

12th District Incumbent Republican James D. Kennedy was leading Democratic candidate Michael S. Pesce 

13th District Incumbent Republican Thomas McKevitt was leading Democratic candidate Jennifer S. Rosenkrantz and Libertarian candidate Jake Gutowitz

14th District Incumbent Republican Laura M. Schaefer was leading Democratic candidate Michael J. Maloney 

15th District Incumbent Republican John Ferretti was leading Democratic candidate Frances A. Avnet and Libertarian candidate Jonathan Gunther  

16th District Incumbent Democrat Arnold W. Drucker was leading Republican candidate Jennifer L. Garber 

17th District Incumbent Republican Rose Marie Walker was leading Democratic candidate Allen F. Foley 

18th District Joshua Alexander Lafazan,  who is not registered with a political party but caucuses with Democrats, was leading Republican candidate Timothy Jenks 

19th District Incumbent Republican Steven D. Rhoads was leading Democratic candidate Jill L. Levine

Headshot of Newsday employee Scott Eidler on June

Scott Eidler covers Nassau County government and politics for Newsday. Scott has worked at Newsday since 2012 and previously covered municipal government and education.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Democrat District Attorney Madeline Singas declares victory against Singas: 'Humbled by this resounding victory'
Stickers given to voters Tuesday at Jericho High Polls close in Suffolk exec, Nassau DA, local races
Veteran Mary Prochilo plays with Mercy, her service Forecast: Sunny Wednesday but a chill is on the way
Beth Stern surprises Rachael Ray with a room Rachael Ray's show visits North Shore Animal League
Jeanette Schmidt, owner of the Flower Shop of Not all owners sold on Farmingdale business district
Ali Rizvi checks on his rental property in 8 tips for LIers thinking of buying a house to rent out
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search