Nassau lawmakers and medical leaders Thursday urged families to get their children vaccinated after New York City declared a public health emergency amid a surge of nearly 300 new measles cases, predominantly in a densely packed Brooklyn community.

County Executive Laura Curran said no Nassau residents have contracted the potentially deadly disease since 2013 but she encouraged families to get their children vaccinated. She also urged precaution for the parents of children too young to get vaccinated or those with immune systems too compromised to take the vaccine.

"We are on alert especially with expected holiday travel in the next couple of weeks," Curran said at a news conference at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, the county's only public hospital which distributes free MMR vaccines. "The health and safety of our residents is always our top priority."

Nassau continues to have high vaccination rates for measles, including 98.9 percent in public schools and 97.3 percent in private schools, said County Health Commissioner Dr. Larry Eisenstein.

But there are still 70 schools across the county with vaccination rates below the 96 percent goal set by the state, Eisenstein said, where parents have used the religious exemption to opt out of taking the vaccine.

"We can prevent measles," Eisenstein said. "The vaccine is safe. It is highly effective. It has been used for many, many years. And the science over and over and over and over supports that vaccination is the best way to prevent measles."

On Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a public health emergency and ordered mandatory vaccinations in an ultra-Orthodox Jewish section of Williamsburg, where 285 confirmed cases of measles have been reported since October 2018.

City officials, who blamed the outbreak on "anti-vaxxers" spreading false information, said residents must get the vaccine or risk a $1,000 fine.

Last month, Rockland County officials declared a similar health emergency where there have been more than 150 confirmed measles cases. Outbreaks have also been reported in New Jersey, Michigan, Washington state and California.

Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 465 measles cases so far this year, with about two-thirds of them in New York State. There were 372 cases in the U.S. for all of last year, according to CDC data.