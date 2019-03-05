Nassau’s parks are getting a $15 million makeover with wide-ranging improvements, including a spray pool and cricket pitches, renovated administration buildings, reconstructed bulkheads and boat ramps, and even a restored butterfly garden, officials said Tuesday.

“With 6,000 acres of public park space countywide, our goal is to ensure that we’re making the most out of our substantial green," County Executive Laura Curran said, speaking at Wantagh Park.

Wantagh Park, Centennial Park in Roosevelt and Christopher Morley Park in Roslyn are three major county parks that will be restored and transformed as part of the plan, Curran said.

The dollar amount of the new investments, some slated to be finished in the next two years, is not directly comparable to what previous administrations spent because those funds were scattered throughout the county’s capital budget, officials said.

Under Curran, all of the renovations for each park will be consolidated into one project, streamlining bidding. And all of the upgrades will be in keeping with each parks' unique personality, officials said.

Curran stressed the value of what she called vibrant open spaces from a quality of life and an economic perspective.

“Park maintenance and enhancement is key to making Nassau a better place for people to live, work and play," she said. "It is a vital investment in the well-being of residents that will last for generations to come.”