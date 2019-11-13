A new building in Levittown will serve as a satellite office for Nassau County police, officials announced Wednesday.

At a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday for the office formally called "Police Booth C," Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Police Commissioner Patrick J. Ryder lauded the new structure at 3350 Hempstead Tpke.

"This booth is going to serve the hardworking men and women of our police department, which I am not shy to say, is the best police department in the world," Curran said.

Curran and Ryder said in a joint statement the work area will boost community policing and "bring an updated professional atmosphere for members of our department."

Each precinct usually has a couple of these offices, which officers can use to file paperwork more swiftly, for example, instead of returning to the precinct, a spokesman said.

At Wednesay's event, Ryder said the idea for a satellite office was hatched two years ago and his "professional" officers deserve the best.

"You take professionals, you got to treat them like professionals," Ryder said. "This building … is how we are going to do that, by giving back that professionalism to our police department."