Nassau County police are emphasizing the ways that residents can help law enforcement find and protect missing loved ones.

The aim of the police's Return Every Adult and Child Home program, launched in 2010, is to create a photo and fingerprint registry of at-risk adults with cognitive disorders.

On Thursday, Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder and officers from the REACH team took part in a seminar at the Lynbrook Restorative Therapy and Nursing center on Atlantic Avenue, where dozens of at-risk adults were able to register and be photographed as part of the proactive program to help keep them safe, facility administrator Lisa Penziner said.

"This isn't just for inpatients," Penziner said. "But for the whole neighborhood. My neighborhood has a lot of elderly who don't necessarily want to go into a facility, and the goal is that we have to keep them safe."

REACH is being pushed countywide, police said, and it enables authorities to quickly disseminate photographs and other information related to missing persons through the Silver Alert program. Police said as soon as authorities are notified that a vulnerable, at-risk person is missing, they can release information to other agencies and the media so authorities and the public alike can be on the lookout.

The Lynbrook seminar included representatives from AARP, police and veterans groups, and it also provided information on protecting at-risk adults from scams, Penziner said. Police have described scams totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars in recent months.

"It's absolutely a cognitive issue," she said. "They [at-risk persons] get confused. They may not remember where they live. You go out to the store, may forget where you live, where your house is. … What this program does is save so much time, because the minute someone's missing you have that picture in the system — and police know who they're looking for. Years ago, we didn't have any of this. Now, we're moving very far ahead toward keeping people safe."

But the program is not only for seniors with cognitive issues such as Alzheimer's disease, Penziner said. It's also about adults of all ages who might be vulnerable due to disorders including Down syndrome and autism, she said.

To date, more than 1,000 Nassau residents have enrolled in the program, officials said earlier this year.

Suffolk County police and other Long Island agencies also have similar programs, with Suffolk not only registering at-risk persons but also issuing them special Silver Alert bracelets.

To get more information about the Nassau police program, call 516-573-5775. The number for Suffolk's program is 631-852-6308.