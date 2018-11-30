Sixty-four new Nassau County police recruits will be sworn in Friday afternoon in Mineola before the start of their seven-month training academy.

The class of recruits is made up of 57 men and seven women, according to police spokesman Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun. Twenty-seven of the recruits have prior law enforcement experience and one is a military veteran.

The recruits include 49 white men and four white women, according to statistics provided by LeBrun. The class also includes six Hispanic recruits, three black recruits, one Asian recruit and another recruit.

The recruits must complete an intensive training academy before they begin patrolling Nassau County.