Nassau to announce $10M in pandemic business grants

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman is expected on Tuesday to announce a total of $10 million in COVID-19 recovery grants for small businesses.

Eligible businesses can receive up to $10,000 for rent, utilities, inventory, emergency maintenance and other operating expenses, administration officials said.

Business owners will need to show hardship related to the pandemic in order to receive a grant, officials said. The funding comes from the federal 2021 American Rescue Plan Act, also known as the COVID-19 stimulus package.

The announcement comes during National Small Business Week, which began April 30 and runs through Saturday.

A press conference is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at the Mineola Diner at 138 Jericho Turnpike.