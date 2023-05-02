Nassau to announce $10M in pandemic business grants

Long IslandNassau

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman is expected to provide details...

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman is expected to provide details on $10 million set aside for small business grants.  Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman is expected on Tuesday to announce a total of $10 million in COVID-19 recovery grants for small businesses.

Eligible businesses can receive up to $10,000 for rent, utilities, inventory, emergency maintenance and other operating expenses, administration officials said.

Business owners will need to show hardship related to the pandemic in order to receive a grant, officials said. The funding comes from the federal 2021 American Rescue Plan Act, also known as the COVID-19 stimulus package.

The announcement comes during National Small Business Week, which began April 30 and runs through Saturday.

A press conference is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at the Mineola Diner at 138 Jericho Turnpike.

