The Nassau County Traffic and Parking Violations Agency will reopen to the public for scheduled court dates or scheduled appointments Oct. 5 at 9 a.m., the agency said in a news release Friday. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

An agency spokesman said this will be the first time the court at 16 Cooper Street in Hempstead will be open since it shut down March 13 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All visitors must have a scheduled court date or a scheduled appointment. Visitors can check their scheduled court date and time by visiting Nassau County’s Traffic and Parking Violations Agency website at nassaucountyny.gov.

Agency premises have been modified to be in compliance with CDC guidelines, including social distancing requirements, officials said. Hand sanitizers and plexiglass have been installed in areas accessed by the public. There will be limited occupancy in the bulidng to reduce lines and waiting time for visitors.

All visitors must wear a face covering at all times and maintain a distance of 6 feet from others while int the building whenever possible.

Visitors should not visit the agency if they have traveled within 14-days of their appointment to a state with significant community spread of COVID-19. For a current list of restricted states, visitors should check the New York State Department of Health restricted state list at coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-travel-advisory.

All visitors must complete a health screening, available for download on the agency's homepage, prior to entry to the building on the day of the visit.

Agency officials advise arriving at least 15 minutes prior to an appointment to allow time for parking and check in.

Motorists not scheduled for a future court date, or have missed a court date, will be able to begin scheduling appointments online by Oct. 5.