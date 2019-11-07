TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Evening
SEARCH
55° Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Nassau County calls for affordable housing for veterans

By Bart Jones bart.jones@newsday.com
Print

Nassau County officials on Thursday put out a call for affordable housing for veterans, saying that there are at least 5,000 homeless veterans in the county.

“It’s heartbreaking, it really is,” said Ralph Esposito, director of veterans services for Nassau County. “They come to us every day" looking for housing.

The number of homeless veterans in the county has grown so much partly because housing is so expensive in the county, he said.

Nassau is home to an estimated 50,000 veterans, one of the largest populations in the state.

Esposito spoke at an event — four days before Veterans Day in front of the Freeport Armory — during which Nassau County Executive Laura Curran outlined the assistance the county is offering to veterans. It includes food, clothing, medical checkups, haircuts, counseling, dental services and job hiring programs. 

The county is sponsoring a “stand down" event on Nov. 26 at the Armory to provide veterans with assistance.

“This Veterans Day I am urging local veterans to check in with the Nassau County Veterans Service Agency,” Curran said. “We want to make sure that every veteran in Nassau County is accounted for and is receiving the services and programs they deserve after selflessly serving our country.”

The agency has helped veterans obtain more than $7 million in benefits through October of this year, Curran said.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

By Bart Jones bart.jones@newsday.com

Bart Jones covers religion at Newsday, where he has worked since 2000, and is a former foreign correspondent for The Associated Press in Venezuela.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Majority Leader of the New York Dem colleagues defend 'Long Island Six'
Elizabeth Treston, left, and Karen McInnis will take Voters decided Long Beach needed a council shake-up
Paige Lawrence, 4, occupies herself by playing beneath Some Election Day problems related to early voting
The Belmont Park Arena construction site on Oct. Judge denies Floral Park request to halt Belmont construction
Gardener Lucio Aguilar, of Great Neck, prunes the Forecast: Rainy commute, snow possible overnight
For the third year in a row, the Annual holiday light show returning to LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search