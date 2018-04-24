Crime in Nassau continued to decline in the first few months of 2018, police officials and County Executive Laura Curran said Tuesday.

The number of major crimes reported in the county between Jan. 1 and Monday was 1,525, down 0.33 percent from the 1,530 reported during the same period in 2017, officials said during a news conference at Nassau police headquarters in Mineola.

Those figures include a 20 percent drop in residential burglaries, from 148 to 118, and a 20 percent decline in other burglaries, from 110 to 87. There was also a 7 percent decrease in the number of vehicles stolen in Nassau County, from 127 to 118.

There was one murder reported in Nassau County, compared with three in the same period last year. Curran said there were 16 murders in the county in 2017, the lowest rate since the 1960s.

“Nassau County continues to be one of the largest suburban counties with the lowest crime rate,” she said.

The news for the first quarter of 2018 was not all good: Commercial robberies jumped more than 20 percent, from 43 in 2017 to 52 this year.

Grand larcenies increased nearly 7 percent, from 900 to 962.