A $130 million construction project has begun on problem intersections of the Nassau Expressway to prevent flooding and ease congestion along the roadway, an evacuation route that runs from the Atlantic Beach Bridge to Howard Beach.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Tuesday announced the start of construction, saying in a news release that it would be completed in December 2019 — six years ahead of schedule.

State comptroller records show that the Tully Group was awarded a $93.5 million contract on May 23 for the work on the Nassau Expressway, which is also known as State Route 878. Work is planned at Burnside Avenue in Inwood, Bay Boulevard in Inwood and Rockaway Turnpike in Lawrence. The less-than-a-mile stretch carries more than 56,000 vehicles daily, according to the release.

The construction project will raise the roadway three to four feet above the floodplain and build new drainage structures, according to the release. A new bike and pedestrian path, as well as turning lanes, will also be created.

“For decades, people have been wanting to overhaul the expressway because it constantly floods, it’s full of potholes, there’s constantly a traffic snarl there,” state Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) said. “Even in a regular rain, you have to crawl through main intersections there because the water is so high.”

Officials also plan to remove a mound of construction debris — which local residents call the Inwood Mound — that rises 30 to 50 feet above the roadway.