TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Nassau Expressway in Inwood closed after tanker overturns, Nassau police say

Firefighters and other emergency services at the scene

Firefighters and other emergency services at the scene of an overturned fuel tanker on the Nassau Expressway in Inwood Wednesday morning. Credit: Lou Minutoli

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A tractor-trailer loaded with fuel overturned on the Nassau Expressway in Inwood shortly before dawn Wednesday morning, and the driver was safely removed, a Nassau police spokesman said by telephone.

The approximately 4:08 a.m. crash, which caused some fuel to leak, prompted officials to close the expressway in both directions from Bay Boulevard to Mott Avenue, police said.

The north-south expressway links Ozone Park in Queens with Atlantic Beach in Nassau County.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Nassau top stories

Jacob Gaertner, 11, cools off at Geiger Park
NWS: After overnight storms, prepare for Elsa Long Island
The boardwalk in Long Beach is home to
Residents, officials call for stricter high-rise building inspections
Sandra Lindsay, a nurse from Port Washington, and
A canyon of pandemic heroes including LI nurse getting ticker tape treatment
Homes along Greenway Terrace in Lake Grove.
Centrally located Lake Grove abounds in green space
Nassau Police Officer Willard Gomes, left, leaves the
Appeals court throws out conviction from crash that injured cop
Kathy Rivera has become the first woman of
Nonprofit's new executive director doesn't shy away from mental health
Didn’t find what you were looking for?