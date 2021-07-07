A tractor-trailer loaded with fuel overturned on the Nassau Expressway in Inwood shortly before dawn Wednesday morning, and the driver was safely removed, a Nassau police spokesman said by telephone.

The approximately 4:08 a.m. crash, which caused some fuel to leak, prompted officials to close the expressway in both directions from Bay Boulevard to Mott Avenue, police said.

The north-south expressway links Ozone Park in Queens with Atlantic Beach in Nassau County.