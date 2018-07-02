Nassau County's a “rainy day” fund had a deficit of $68.8 million at the end of 2017, "severely limiting" the county's ability to cover an "unexpected, catastrophic event," Comptroller Jack Schnirman said Monday.

The drop was worse than expected, officials said. At the close of 2016, the fund balance was $46.8 million.

“Our savings account, if you will, is now in the red at $68.8 million dollars. Stop there for a moment. That is a disaster for the county. That is huge,” Nassau County Comptroller Jack Schnirman said during an event on the steps of the Theodore Roosevelt Executive and Legislative building in Mineola.

“Our ability to cover an unexpected, catastrophic event is severely limited because we no longer have an available savings account,” Schnirman said.

The report showed the county ended fiscal year 2017 with a $122.4 million deficit in its three primary operating funds, compared to a $63.9 million surplus in 2016, according to the comptroller's report.

The report shows the county’s outstanding tax certiorari liability exceeds $500 million, litigation liabilities are nearing $400 million; and New York state deferred pension liabilities are more than $200 million.

Officials with Schnirman’s office delivered copies of the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report to the county executive and the legislature. The 250-page document complies with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, GAAP, and has been audited by the international financial firm RSM, LLP.

The findings in the report are expected to help guide county officials as they prepare the 2018 budget.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said the report “once again illustrates that the prior administration drained the county’s cash and spent more in 2017 than they did in 2016 without a source of funding. The outstanding tax certiorari payment debt continues to be the number one fiscal challenge for Nassau County.”