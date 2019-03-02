Nassau County authorities collected 367 weapons in exchange for $67,800 during a gun buyback Saturday in Uniondale that had one of the largest turnouts in the last 11 years, officials said.

Police and district attorney officials used asset forfeiture funds to pay residents who lined up at Grace Cathedral to anonymously exchange their operable guns for cash.

Officials lined up a table full of semiautomatic assault weapons, handguns and rifles that were turned in Saturday, which will eventually be destroyed by police.

“You can’t deny taking this many guns off the street are helping us,” Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said, holding a folded assault rifle.

Residents received $100 for rifles, $200 for handguns and $400 for assault rifles. Weapons included a folded assault rifle, a sawed-off shotgun and a TEC-9 semi-automatic pistol, along with multiple illegal clips and high capacity magazines.

Nassau detectives examined each gun and made payments anonymously with no questions asked.

First Deputy Commissioner Kevin Smith said each weapon’s serial number will be checked for any alarms and investigated but will otherwise be destroyed by police.

“If they fall into the wrong hands, there could be some sort of catastrophe,” Smith said.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran touted the county’s 30 percent drop in crime.

“Every gun here represents a life saved in our communities and for our police,” Curran said.