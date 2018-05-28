TODAY'S PAPER
Nassau Health Dept. officials OK swimming at 19 beaches

By Janelle Griffith janelle.griffith@newsday.com @janellefiona
The Nassau County Health Department said all beaches operating for the 2018 season were open Monday afternoon after issuing a precautionary swimming advisory Sunday at 19 beaches because bacteria higher than state standards might be in the water due to heavy rainfall.

Officials warned against swimming at beaches known to be affected by stormwater runoff caused by Saturday’s rain as it could lead to elevated bacteria levels.

For the latest health department information on affected beaches, call 516-227-9700.

The advisory included the following 14 North Shore beaches:

  • Centre Island Sound — Bayville
  • Creek Club — Lattingtown
  • Lattingtown Beach — Lattingtown
  • Laurel Hollow Beach — Laurel Hollow
  • Morgan Sound — Glen Cove
  • North Hempstead Beach Park — Port Washington
  • Piping Rock Beach Club — Locust Valley
  • Pryibil Beach — Glen Cove
  • Ransom Beach — Bayville
  • Theodore Roosevelt Beach — Oyster Bay
  • Sea Cliff Village Beach — Sea Cliff
  • Soundside Beach — Bayville
  • Stehli Beach — Bayville
  • Tappen Beach — Glenwood Landing

The advisory also included five South Shore beaches:

  • Biltmore Beach Club — Massapequa
  • Hewlett Point Beach — East Rockaway
  • Island Park Beach — Island Park
  • Merrick Estates Civic Association — Merrick
  • Philip Healey Beach — Massapequa
Janelle Griffith traded the land of Bruce Springsteen for the island of Billy Joel to work as an entertainment reporter and feature writer at Newsday. A news junkie and foodie, she also enjoys giving (solicited) fashion advice.

