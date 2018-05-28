The Nassau County Health Department said all beaches operating for the 2018 season were open Monday afternoon after issuing a precautionary swimming advisory Sunday at 19 beaches because bacteria higher than state standards might be in the water due to heavy rainfall.

Officials warned against swimming at beaches known to be affected by stormwater runoff caused by Saturday’s rain as it could lead to elevated bacteria levels.

For the latest health department information on affected beaches, call 516-227-9700.

The advisory included the following 14 North Shore beaches:

Centre Island Sound — Bayville

Creek Club — Lattingtown

Lattingtown Beach — Lattingtown

Laurel Hollow Beach — Laurel Hollow

Morgan Sound — Glen Cove

North Hempstead Beach Park — Port Washington

Piping Rock Beach Club — Locust Valley

Pryibil Beach — Glen Cove

Ransom Beach — Bayville

Theodore Roosevelt Beach — Oyster Bay

Sea Cliff Village Beach — Sea Cliff

Soundside Beach — Bayville

Stehli Beach — Bayville

Tappen Beach — Glenwood Landing

The advisory also included five South Shore beaches:

Biltmore Beach Club — Massapequa

Hewlett Point Beach — East Rockaway

Island Park Beach — Island Park

Merrick Estates Civic Association — Merrick

Philip Healey Beach — Massapequa