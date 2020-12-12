TODAY'S PAPER
Holiday lightings had to take a backseat, so Nassau communities rolled with it instead

Maria and Nick D'Elia of New Hyde Park

Maria and Nick D'Elia of New Hyde Park watch the holiday parade with their grandson James Zingone of West Hempstead. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
Classic cars, racing trucks, fire trucks, and even Santa Claus made an appearance Saturday as about 60 to 70 vehicles drove through several Nassau County communities for a car parade to celebrate the holiday season.

Vehicles rolled through sections of New Hyde Park, Garden City and Herricks, where Christmas trees and menorahs were lit, but no one got out to celebrate.

Bill Cutrone, president of the Lakeville Estates Civic Association, said the idea was to bring "a little joy to the neighborhood" since, due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions, people couldn’t gather for holiday lighting ceremonies.

A note from civic association officers to its members stated that "It is with deep regret that our Christmas tree and menorah lighting ceremonies are canceled this year due to the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic."

In its place was the civic association's first holiday car parade.

"Hopefully due to this COVID period of time, people will realize that there is something to still smile about afterward," Cutrone said.

