TODAY'S PAPER
25° Good Evening
SEARCH
25° Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Body of man found in parking lot behind Hempstead bar, Nassau police say

Police investigators at the scene in Hempstead Monday

Police investigators at the scene in Hempstead Monday night where the body of a man was found, officials said.   Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

Nassau homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Monday afternoon in a Hempstead parking lot, police said.

The man appears to be in his late 40s, police said. His body was discovered in a parking lot behind McHebes, a bar at 722 Fulton St., police said.

Discovery of the man's body was reported to Hempstead Village police shortly after 2:30 p.m., officials said.

The cause of death had not been determined Monday night and the investigation was ongoing, police said.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Robert Detor, the new NuHealth chairman, with Nassau Curran strikes back at NuHealth trustees
The LIRR's on-time performance came as the railroad LIRR says its on-time statistics best in three years
Janeth Guaman said her daughter, Carla Trinidad, 1, Long Island babies had rare illnesses due to tick bites
Lisa Smith holds a photo of Dr. Martin MLK march, events on LI pay tribute to icon
Arnoldo Juares prunes trees on this cold Monday Forecast: Sunny, cold week to come
Oyster Bay Town is considering building new solid-waste Board of Ed wants extension on comment period for waste facility
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search