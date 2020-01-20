Body of man found in parking lot behind Hempstead bar, Nassau police say
Nassau homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Monday afternoon in a Hempstead parking lot, police said.
The man appears to be in his late 40s, police said. His body was discovered in a parking lot behind McHebes, a bar at 722 Fulton St., police said.
Discovery of the man's body was reported to Hempstead Village police shortly after 2:30 p.m., officials said.
The cause of death had not been determined Monday night and the investigation was ongoing, police said.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.