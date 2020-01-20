Nassau homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Monday afternoon in a Hempstead parking lot, police said.

The man appears to be in his late 40s, police said. His body was discovered in a parking lot behind McHebes, a bar at 722 Fulton St., police said.

Discovery of the man's body was reported to Hempstead Village police shortly after 2:30 p.m., officials said.

The cause of death had not been determined Monday night and the investigation was ongoing, police said.