Nassau County officials Thursday announced a dramatic spike in complaints of illegal fireworks being set off as they demonstrated their dangers and called for the public’s help to prevent injuries and quiet down neighborhoods.

There has been more than a 400% increase in complaints of illegal fireworks being set off over the same period last year, County Executive Laura Curran said during a briefing at Eisenhower Park.

As of Wednesday, the county police department received 1,277 calls on the fireworks, Curran said. This time last year, there were 242 complaints filed.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said the complaints are from "all over the county right now."

"We’re getting complaints from everybody," Ryder said.

He encouraged residents who hear the fireworks to call 911 and said officers will respond. But he noted a major frustration: By the time police arrive, the fireworks are gone. Unless someone is caught in the act, or with fireworks in their possession, "It’s impossible for us to take some kind of action."

Curran said that reports of illegal fireworks sales can be made at fireworkssales@nassaucountyny.gov.