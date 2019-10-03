TODAY'S PAPER
Authorities investigate Nassau jail death, officials say

An aerial view of the Nassau County Jail

An aerial view of the Nassau County Jail in East Meadow. Photo Credit: Kevin P Coughlin

By Bridget Murphy
Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate in Nassau jail custody last week, according to state and county officials.

Nassau jail officials reported to the state Commission of Correction on Sept. 26 that an inmate had died that day at the East Meadow facility, according to a commission spokeswoman.

The inmate’s death doesn’t appear suspicious and police are awaiting toxicology results, Nassau police spokesman Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun said.

Police not release the inmate’s name, age, gender or any circumstances related to the death.

The state commission also will investigate the inmate’s death, as is the case in all jail custody fatalities.

Christine Geed, a spokeswoman for County Executive Laura Curran, said in a statement Thursday that county officials “do not comment on such matters beyond the information already provided by the PD.”

Curran’s spokeswoman added: “The matter is an ongoing investigation.”

Bridget Murphy is a Newsday criminal justice reporter.

