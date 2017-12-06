The family of a 62-year-old man who died last year in Nassau County jail custody has filed a $60 million federal lawsuit against the county and the facility’s former medical provider that claims the inmate died because he was denied proper care, court papers say.

Filed Monday, the civil suit says the defendants violated the civil rights of Michael Cullum. It also alleges negligence, medical malpractice and wrongful death, saying the parties failed to take action to safeguard the inmate’s life when he was in jail custody.

The claims mark the sixth pending federal lawsuit connected to Nassau inmate deaths that names the county and Armor Correctional Health Services as defendants.

“This is an important lawsuit to try and change a culture at our jail which is dangerous, and unfortunately, consistent. When someone checks into the jail in Nassau, it should not amount to a death sentence,” said Hempstead attorney Frederick Brewington, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of two sons of the late Glen Cove man.

The civil claim follows a report earlier this year from New York State’s Commission of Correction that found Cullum’s death directly resulted from Armor’s failure to provide adequate health treatment. Armor previously has contested that finding, insisting its staff showed no negligence or incompetence.

But the commission’s report on Cullum’s death on Sept. 6, 2016, determined the fatality was impacted by Armor’s failure to adequately treat chronic illness, recognize and treat serious changes in his condition, provide proper follow-up on treatment refusals and promptly transfer him to a higher level of care. The state oversight agency now has found Armor, which concluded a more than six-year role as the jail’s medical provider in August, failed to provide adequate care in the cases of at least eight of the 14 inmates who died in Nassau jail custody during its tenure.

The Cullum lawsuit also specifically names the county’s Sheriff’s Department, which runs the jail, the Police Department and Nassau University Medical Center, where Cullum died, as defendants. Armor and the municipal defendants didn’t immediately comment Wednesday.

“We do not comment on pending litigation,” said Shelley Lotenberg, spokeswoman for the Nassau University Medical Center.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The state said in its report Cullum died after a blood clot formed in leg veins and went to his lungs, and listed pancreatitis and opioid dependency as contributing factors to his death. He had been jailed on drug charges following his Aug. 26 arrest.

Cullum’s sister, Dorothy Cullum, said in an interview after his death that he would still be alive if he’d gotten his medication and Brewington has said the man went more than a week without “his lifesaving medication.”

Many of the claims in the lawsuit mirror the commission’s findings, which include that Armor staff failed to send Cullum to the hospital for more than four hours when he had unstable vital signs and needed emergency care.

The commission also found an Armor doctor showed gross incompetence by failing to see the need to send Cullum to the hospital after significant changes in his condition.

The oversight agency asked other state offices to probe the doctor’s actions, and to investigate multiple nurses for alleged professional misconduct.

Among other allegations, the lawsuit says the defendants failed to follow up on state reports about deficiencies and improper actions. It also claims the defendants permitted and encouraged a pattern of substandard treatment in medical care for inmates, and employees and contractors “were insulated with official claims that the actions were excusable, justified and proper.”