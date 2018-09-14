Police are investigating the death of a Nassau County jail inmate in custody Friday morning, authorities confirmed.

The man’s death occurred while he was hospitalized after attempting suicide at the East Meadow jail Tuesday, a Nassau police spokeswoman said.

Authorities said the inmate, whose name they didn’t release, went to Nassau University Medical Center after his suicide attempt.

Homicide detectives will investigate the death, along with the state Division of Criminal Justice Services.

A spokeswoman for Nassau County Executive Laura Curran’s administration did not release any details Friday on the jail-related incident, citing an “ongoing investigation” and “privacy/medical privacy concerns.”

Sources identified the inmate as a 57-year-old from Far Rockaway who recently was arrested for allegedly stealing from an Elmont home improvement store.

The man tried to hang himself, the sources said.