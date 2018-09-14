Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Evening
76° Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Cops: Nassau County jail inmate dies after suicide attempt

By Bridget Murphy bridget.murphy@newsday.com @ByBridgetMurphy
Print

Police are investigating the death of a Nassau County jail inmate in custody Friday morning, authorities confirmed. 

The man’s death occurred while he was hospitalized after attempting suicide at the East Meadow jail Tuesday, a Nassau police spokeswoman said.

Authorities said the inmate, whose name they didn’t release, went to Nassau University Medical Center after his suicide attempt.

Homicide detectives will investigate the death, along with the state Division of Criminal Justice Services.

A spokeswoman for Nassau County Executive Laura Curran’s administration did not release any details Friday on the jail-related incident, citing an “ongoing investigation” and “privacy/medical privacy concerns.”

Sources identified the inmate as a 57-year-old from Far Rockaway who recently was arrested for allegedly stealing from an Elmont home improvement store.

The man tried to hang himself, the sources said.

Bridget Murphy is a Newsday criminal justice reporter.

Latest Long Island News

Katherine Falco, who works at Buy Buy Baby Store worker who came to infant's aid hailed as hero
: Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber seen on Reports: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin wed in NYC
New York State Trooper Jennifer Daignault faces felony Cops: State trooper harassed LIer online
Taylor Raynor at a news conference at her Raynor after Hooper defeat: There's 'a lot of work to do'
Kerriann Otano and Dane Suarez visit their new Couple gets LI wedding after hurricane ruins plans
Sydney Marquez, 29, of Port Jefferson, seen in Judge's daughter sentenced in pot brownie case