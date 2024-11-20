Long IslandNassau

Mother of inmate who died at Nassau jail files $20M lawsuit

The mother of a man who died of a fentanyl overdose at the Nassau County jail alleges correction officers failed to provide adequate care for her son before he died. Credit: Newsday

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Watch in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME