Nassau County’s new administration has named a female correction captain with more than three decades of law enforcement experience as the jail’s new undersheriff — a position in which she will lead the facility during the search for a new sheriff.

Records show Vera Fludd, 56, of Freeport, joined the Sheriff’s Department in 1984. A spokesman for Nassau County Executive-elect Laura Curran confirmed Fludd’s Thursday appointment.

The undersheriff was not immediately available for comment Friday.

Correction union leader Brian Sullivan applauded Fludd’s appointment, saying the Sheriff’s Department veteran came up through the ranks and knows the jail “inside and out.”

Officials said Fludd will become acting sheriff as current Sheriff Michael Sposato, an appointee of Republican County Executive Edward Mangano, leaves the position at year’s end.

While a county legislator, Curran and her fellow Democrats demanded Sposato’s resignation in February, accusing him of “gross mismanagement” of the East Meadow correctional facility.

They cited what they dubbed his lack of accountability and transparency on issues including security and infrastructure. They also criticized Sposato’s defense of Armor Correctional Health Services, the jail’s former medical vendor whose tenure was marked by a series of inmate deaths that spurred multiple lawsuits.

Sposato, a former jail cook who rose to interim sheriff in 2008 and sheriff in 2011, at the time called the criticism “a cheap political stunt” to intimidate him into doling out overtime for correction officers he said he “cut by tens of millions of dollars.”

Curran said shortly after her election that she would replace Sposato with a new sheriff.

Earlier this month, Sposato told Newsday he was disappointed about losing his position, but thought he’d done “a good job” at the jail — “especially managing the budget.”

Fludd’s appointment also comes as a group of Nassau jail inmate advocates launched a petition directed at Curran that lists the top qualities the incoming county executive should look for in a new sheriff.

Among requests from Nassau County Jail Advocates, the Change.org petition says the new sheriff should place the lives and safety of inmates and correction employees “above budget concerns or county politics.”

It also says the new sheriff should be committed to best standards in inmate medical care; have zero tolerance for sexual harassment or racial discrimination; increase training for correction officers; and value the rehabilitative benefits of family contact for inmates.