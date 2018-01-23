TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 51° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 51° Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Nassau cop alleges gender discrimination in federal lawsuit

A female police lieutenant says she experienced discrimination and a hostile work environment after she was assigned to the Highway Patrol.

Lt. Cara Trimboli has sued the county alleging

Lt. Cara Trimboli has sued the county alleging her former supervisor discriminated against her. Photo Credit: Facebook/Cara Trimboli

By Nicole Fuller nicole.fuller@newsday.com @NicoleFuller
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A female Nassau County police lieutenant has sued the county alleging her former supervisor discriminated against her because she was a woman and that the then-police commissioner punished her when she complained in part because he believed she was spreading gossip about him online, a federal lawsuit alleges.

Lt. Cara Trimboli, a nearly 25-year department veteran and Suffolk resident, alleged...

To Continue...

Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

$0.99/Week Thereafter
Headshot

Nicole Fuller is Newsday's senior criminal justice reporter. She began working at Newsday in 2012 and previously covered local government.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Hempstead Town Board members Edward A. Ambrosino, left, Town approves raises for 18 council staff
Jericho High School seniors Andrew Fang, 17, left, 2 LI seniors are finalists in prestigious science contest
30,000 solar panels in Albuquerque, N.M. are shown Janison: New Trump tariffs face a test
William H. White Jr., seen on Aug. 30, Former trustee returns to village board
Joseph Percoco, right, and his attorney Barry Bohrer Prosecutor: Percoco used power to ‘betray’ state
An artist's rendering of the proposed new library. Petition seeks to cancel $33.5M library bond vote