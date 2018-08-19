A 42-year-old Roosevelt man was arrested Sunday morning and charged with driving while intoxicated under Leandra's Law, Nassau County police reported.

Rocael Culajay failed to stay in his lane as he drove a 2002 Toyota 4Runner southbound on Glen Cove Road, police said. An officer who pulled him over said Culajay's eyes were glassy, his speech was slurred and his breath smelled of alcohol, police said. Culajay's 10-year-old son was in the back seat of the vehicle, authorities said. Culajay was placed under arrest and his son was released to a relative.

Culajay was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old under Leandra's Law, endangering the welfare of a child, false impersonation as well as multiple vehicle and traffic law violations. He was scheduled to be arraigned Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead.