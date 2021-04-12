Nassau Democratic lawmakers block GOP bill for assessor referendum

Democrats in the Nassau County Legislature blocked a Republican-sponsored bill to set a November referendum asking voters if they support moving to an elected, rather than an appointed, assessor.

Republicans failed to secure enough votes to override County Executive Laura Curran's veto of their bill, approved in a party-line vote of 11-8 in February. Republicans needed 13 votes to override Curran's veto. Only the 11-member Republican caucus voted to override.

If voters were to favor an elected assessor in the referendum, the county would hold an election for the job in June 2022.

It was the second time in three years Democrats had blocked a Republican bill to establish an elected assessor.

Presiding Officer Richard Nicolello (R-New Hyde Park) said the Curran administration was "secretive" and "arrogant" in its handling of the first reassessment in nearly a decade.

Nicolello said, "The assessment function is one of the most important functions that a government can do. Quite simply if you get it wrong, you can have a lack of fairness, of someone paying an unfair amount of taxes. You can literally cause people to lose their homes."

He continued, "This administration has done a miserable job in terms of transparency and this assessment process."

Minority Leader Kevan Abrahams (D-Freeport) said Republicans were motivated by politics.

Abrahams conceded that "mistakes have been made with the administration, and there have been technical aspects of assessment, as it's been rolled out, that needed to be addressed." But he said, "every single taxpayer in this county understands that if they want to hold anyone accountable, they could hold the County Executive accountable."

Abrahams blamed former County Executive Edward Mangano, a Republican, for freezing the assessment roll, "which wrecked havoc on the assessment system."

Abrahams said it was hypocritical of Republicans to call for an elected assessor today, but not during Mangano's tenure, when his administration instituted a decadelong assessment freeze and granted tax settlements to many filers.

Democrats argue an elected assessor would be reluctant to make the correct, but politically unpopular decisions about taxes. The job should be held by someone with technical expertise.

Republicans countered that Robin Laveman, Curran's nominee for the job, vacated after Assessor David Moog left earlier this year, lacks the technical training of an assessor.

County officials have said Laveman, who heads the county's Assessment Review Commission, was taking assessment classes to gain accreditation.

County spokesman Michael Fricchione said in a statement: "While the County Executive is focused on distributing lifesaving vaccines to protect residents and boost our economic recovery, the Republican Majority remains focused on playing politics with property assessment. The GOP is deliberately stalling on the appointment of Robin Laveman as County Assessor — kicking the can down the road as they’ve done for years."

Also Monday, a legislative committee was to review a bill requiring Nassau to comply with a settlement of a lawsuit filed by residents who challenged the reassessment.

Nassau County has paid $300,000 in legal fees to the plaintiff as part of a court judgment.

County officials said Monday they had complied with terms of the settlement.

"Calculation ladders," which include a list of variables influencing the home's valuation, were removed from the county's website, as part of the settlement.

A section of Nassau's website, titled "Reassessment Methodologies," explains the process underlying the reassessment and includes the variables used to compute property values. Fricchione said the website went live last week.