Nassau motorcycle cop hurt in hit-run to undergo 2nd surgery, Ryder says 

First Deputy Commissioner Kevin Smith along with Chief

First Deputy Commissioner Kevin Smith along with Chief of Detectives Neil Delargy and Det. Michael Bitsko hold a press conference on July 6 at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow about the hit-and-run accident that injured an NCPD motorcycle officer identified as George Day. Photo Credit: Marisol Diaz-Gordon

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
The Nassau motorcycle officer who was critically injured in a hit-and-run this month will undergo his second operation Wednesday, Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said at a community meeting.

The 14-year veteran suffered a multitude of broken bones and other injuries, including to his wrist, hip, femur,and "all 18 of his ribs," Ryder told attendees Tuesday night during a hearing about the safety of an Old Bethpage park after a fatal drug-related shooting there.

The hit-and-run occurred July 6. The officer, identified as George Day by the Nassau County Police Benevolent Association, was riding on Bellmore Avenue in North Bellmore when police say the suspect, Hussam Rajab, driving a Subaru Forrester SUV, ran a stop sign heading west on Alice Avenue and broadsided the motorcycle. Rajab was arrested 30 minutes later and charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

Ryder asked for good wishes for the officer, saying Tuesday was the first time he was able to sit in a chair. 

