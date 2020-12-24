TODAY'S PAPER
Off-duty Nassau officer foils burglary in Woodmere, police say

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
An off-duty Nassau police officer foiled a burglary of a Woodmere business Wednesday morning, police said.

Police said the officer was driving home from work shortly after 5 a.m. and spotted a burglary in progress at S & S Woodmere, a money transfer, stationery and grocery store at 1064 Broadway.

The officer was approaching the store when he spotted Anthony Livieri, 49, of Brooklyn, running out of the broken glass front door, police said.

The officer grabbed Livieri, and "after a violent struggle," arrested him. Both the officer and Livieri suffered injuries during the arrest and were taken to nearby hospitals, police said.

Police suspect Livieri was also involved in a Nov. 24 burglary at a Hempstead tobacco shop, a Dec. 9 burglary of a North Valley Stream gas station and a Dec. 11 burglary of a Westbury gas station.

Police charged Livieri with four counts of burglary, second-degree assault, second-degree menacing, two counts of grand larceny, six counts of criminal mischief, resisting arrest, obstructing justice, three counts of possession of burglary tools and disorderly conduct.

He is set to be arraigned Thursday morning in Mineola. It was not clear if he was represented by counsel.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

