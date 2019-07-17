The Nassau motorcycle officer who was critically injured in a hit-and-run this month will undergo his second operation Wednesday, Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said at a community meeting.

The 14-year veteran suffered a multitude of broken bones and other injuries, including to his wrist, hip, femur,and "all 18 of his ribs," Ryder told attendees Tuesday night during a hearing about the safety of an Old Bethpage park after a fatal drug-related shooting there. Police said the officer, identified by the Nassau County Police Benevolent Association as George Day, remained Wednesday in critical but stable condition at a local hospital. Police did not release any other information.

The hit-and-run occurred July 6. Day was riding on Bellmore Avenue in North Bellmore when police say the suspect, Hussam Rajab, driving a Subaru Forester, ran a stop sign heading west on Alice Avenue and broadsided the motorcycle.

Police said the officer was thrown some distance away and his motorcycle landed even further from the point of impact.

Rajab was arrested 30 minutes later and charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

Ryder asked for good wishes for the officer, saying Tuesday was the first time he was able to sit in a chair.

With John Valenti