TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Nassau police officers injured during weekend arrests

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
Print

Two men were arrested in separate incidents within hours of each other after allegedly assaulting Nassau police officers over the weekend, officials said Sunday.

Police said the first incident occurred around 11:46 p.m. Saturday when they were dispatched to a home on Eddy Road in Bellmore. Police said they determined their first suspect, Bernard Norwood, 37, of Roosevelt, had assaulted a woman there. Police said when they attempted to arrest Norwood, he resisted by flailing his arms and hitting one officer in the nose and face.

The officer was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Norwood was transported to a nearby hospital for assessment. He was charged with second-degree assault, third-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest. He was scheduled for arraignment Sunday in First District Court in Hempstead.

The victim declined medical treatment.

A few hours later, Nassau police were dispatched to a home on Alder Road around 2 a.m. Sunday in Bellmore after receiving a call about a man suffering with chest pains and difficulty breathing. When police arrived at the scene, the man, Anthony Martone, 59, of Bellmore, became combative, police said.

Police said Martone pushed an officer down a flight of stairs, injuring the cop’s neck and back. Police siad he spit in the face of a police medic and injured the wrist and hand of two other officers before he was arrested and transported to a nearby hospital for assessment. The three injured officers and the medic were also transported to a hospital for treatment.

Martone was charged with second-degree assault, second-degree harassment and resisting arrest. Police said he will be arraigned when medically practical.

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

Nassau top stories

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute
Fauci: Get vaccinated, but data shows booster not needed
Harry Chapin sings at United Farmworkers rally at
Chapin was a singer, songwriter, screenwriter, activist
Long Islanders share why they finally decided to get
Why the wait for a vaccine? 'You don't want to be the guinea pig'
Long Island Rail Road passengers purchase tickets at
LIRR considering new ticket types as commuting patterns change
Harry Chapin sings at United Farmworkers rally at
Chapin was a singer, songwriter, screenwriter, activist
Bhavana Madini of Plainview, who finished third at
LI middle-school student takes third at national spelling bee
Didn’t find what you were looking for?