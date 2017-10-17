The Nassau County Police Department on Tuesday celebrated the opening of its new $13 million Fourth Precinct in Hewlett, replacing a decrepit building that was damaged in superstorm Sandy.

The old precinct, which was constructed some 60 years ago, lost 30 feet of roofing shingles during the storm and was inaccessible because of flooding on the South Shore.

The new precinct was rebuilt adjacent to the old building through a federal program that distributes money to repair and harden facilities damaged by Sandy. The building, at about 20,000 square feet, is two stories and twice the size of the old facility.

Acting Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said the building was completed on schedule.

“It was an old building, but the building got really beat up during Sandy,” said Ryder. “We’re at a higher level here and more storm-proof . . . So we’re now in a stormproof building.” Officers moved into the building, which includes private interview rooms and a secure prison transport area on Oct. 11.

Police Benevolent Association president James McDermott said the old building was “dilapidated.”

“It didn’t suit the needs of the community; it didn’t suit the needs of the police officers,” he said. “Now you got a place that’s got new technology, state of the art equipment . . . cops will come to work and be in a place that they deserve to work in.”