Nassau PBA rejects contract

The Nassau County Police Benevolent Association on Wednesday rejected a proposed labor contract that offered to pay officers $3,000 a year to wear body cameras and pay raises totaling 25% over the life of the pact, union president James McDermott said.

McDermott declined to say why the 1,594 Nassau patrol officers represented by the union, which has been working without a contract since 2017, voted against the proposed labor agreement. The PBA has been working without a contract since 2017.

McDermott said he sent a letter to Nassau County Executive Laura Curran notifying her of the vote. McDermott did not have the vote tally.

"The administration was disappointed to learn of today’s result," said Michael Fricchione, a spokesman for Curran. "The county and the union worked very hard to fashion a solid agreement that both recognized current financial difficulties and delivered meaningful raises to police officers. We will carefully consider our next steps, while recognizing any agreement must conform to the pattern already set."

Fricchione continued: "Meanwhile, our efforts at increasing the responsiveness of our police force to the community will continue unabated. Further, this will not deter our efforts to bring body cameras to policing."

Nassau police commissioner Patrick Ryder declined to comment.

"It’s not clear where they would go from here, but one thing that is clear, there is no more money for the contract," said Adam Barsky, chairman of the Nassau Interim Finance Authority, the financial control board that would have to approve the pact.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"It’s unfortunate to them, and it’s unfortunate to the county," he said.

Barsky said he believed "misinformation" doomed the proposed contract.

"I don’t think the benefits of the contract for both the county and the members were fully explained," Barsky said.

Union leaders and public officials have not publicly disclosed the terms of the contract.

But McDermott said earlier this month in a nearly six-minute video urging PBA members to back the pact that officers would receive $3,000 a year to wear body cameras.

The deal would have, for the first time, equipped Nassau officers with the body camera technology that has become standard police equipment across much of the United States.

"No deal is perfect, but in this deal, the good far outweighs the bad," McDermott said in the video.

At the close of the contract, pay increases would equal "an average of 25%," McDermott said, although he did not provide specific figures.

The Nassau County Legislature last month approved an 8½-year contract for the Superior Officers Association. The agreement awarded pay raises totaling 15% and giving officers a $3,000 stipend upon implementation of the county's body camera program, which is expected to begin by next September.

A Nassau judge issued a temporary restraining order barring implementation of the SOA agreement in response to a lawsuit that said lawmakers voted inappropriately voted for the deal on an emergency basis.

Civil rights attorney Frederick Brewington, who filed the lawsuit, said the county should not approve police contracts until it submits a comprehensive reform plan by April 1 as ordered by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

The county agreed to an 8 1/2 year deal with the 300 members of the Detectives Association in December 2019.

with Candice Ferrette