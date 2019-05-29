Nassau officials break ground on new police academy

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, police Commissioner Patrick Ryder and other officials broke ground Wednesday on a new $54 million, 89,000-square-foot police academy at the Nassau Community College campus in Garden City.

The Nassau County Training and Intelligence Center will open in mid-2021, Curran said before the groundbreaking ceremony. The academy also will house an intelligence and counterterrorism unit, officials said.

The Nassau County Police Department has not had its own training facility since 1982, Curran said Recruits have been trained in a variety of sites during the past 37 years, including trailers in various locations. The county currently leases classroom space for its academy at the former Hawthorne Elementary School in Massapequa Park, paying $700,000 a year in rent.

“That is waste of taxpayer dollars,” Curran said. “The new center for training and intelligence will stop that waste and be a beautiful and modern facility.”

Recruits for the Nassau County Sheriff’s Department and other local police agencies also will be trained at the facility, officials said. Nassau Community College criminal justice students may benefit from construction of the facility, Curran said.

“Students who are studying criminal justice at the college will not only learn from their professors but from actual NCPD instructors and that will make this one of the premier programs in the country,” Curran said.

Former police Commissioner Lawrence Mulvey, who founded the Nassau County Police Foundation in 2008 to raise money for construction of a police academy, said recruits were trained to both protect life and take life, and they required a state-of-the-art academy to help them master their jobs.

“Police chiefs, our elected officials, must back up this awesome responsibility that we delegate to our police with the best training, with the best policies, with the best procedures that recognizes these complexities and gives our police officers clear guidance and direction and equips them to fulfill their duties,” Mulvey said. “This center will do that.”