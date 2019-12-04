Nassau police could access private security recordings with Amazon deal

Nassau County police can request access to a network of private home security recordings through a partnership with Amazon’s Ring doorbell company and its associated apps.

County Executive Laura Curran and county Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder hailed the partnership, which gives investigators access to Ring’s law enforcement portal, as a way to deter porch thefts and car burglaries, which are among the two most reported crimes throughout Nassau.

“The beauty of this is that it is going to make this police department more effective and more efficient,” Ryder said. “We going to be able to go out there and get that video with the push of a button instead of canvassing neighborhoods.”

Thefts by “porch pirates” have increased by more than 11 percent in the past year, police said. Porch piracy, as it is known, is the theft of items, typically packages of goods purchased online, from the front of homes. And private home security cameras connected to the internet act as a deterrent to those crimes, Curran said.

“Most of these crimes get solved because of videos we receive through a canvass [of the neighborhood] and a doorbell ring,” Ryder said.

When a crime is reported, investigators will be able to request videos created within a certain distance of the scene and within certain time frames. Customers with cameras can choose to share their videos with police through a notification sent by Ring.

Videos that have no value to the investigation will be deleted by police and will not be shared with defense attorneys or defendants, police said.