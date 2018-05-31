A Nassau County police ambulance landed on its side after colliding Wednesday night with a Jeep in East Rockaway, police said.

The ambulance was responding to a call and had its emergency lights activated when the accident occurred at 8:59 p.m. at Atlantic and Ocean avenues, police said.

The civilian police medic driving the ambulance was treated at a hospital but was not seriously injured, police said.

The driver of the Jeep was treated by medical personnel at the scene, police said.