Nassau police are seeking the public’s help in identifying three suspects in two armed robberies within an hour of each other early Thursday in Franklin Square and Hempstead.

The first hold up occurred shortly after 2:45 a.m.inside a CVS at 640 Franklin Ave. in Franklin Square. Two male suspects stole items and put them in their backpacks, police said. After an employee confronted them, one of the suspects “displayed a silver handgun before both males left the store," police said in a statement.

The assailants were then seen getting into a white SUV that then drove off, police said.

The first suspect was described as about 6-1 with a thin build and a beard. He wore a black and gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants, police said. The second suspect was described as 5-7 and wearing a white baseball hat, light-colored sweatshirt, puffy vest and eye glasses, cops said.

Less than an hour later at 3:37 a.m., a female suspect entered a 7-Eleven at 66 Franklin St. in Hempstead, and showed a “silver handgun” while demanding money from the clerk, according to police. She took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and was seen climbing into a white SUV “occupied by the second male … described in the CVS robbery,” officials said.

The female suspect wore a white hat, gray hooded sweatshirt, white shirt and blue pants, police said.

Detectives urge anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.