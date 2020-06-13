Nassau County takes steps toward body cameras for police

Nassau County will start looking into how to implement a body camera program for its entire police force, including the county division and 20 local independent police departments, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said Saturday.

The announcement comes as protests against police brutality and calling for defunding police continued for a second week nationwide and across Long Island, following the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who was unarmed when he died in police custody on May 25.

“Nationwide, we are seeing what happens when there is not sufficient trust, or perhaps an erosion of trust, between police and the communities that they serve,” Curran said at a daily news conference for updates on the coronavirus pandemic. “In Nassau County, we have built a nationwide model of community policing. We have low crime rates in large part because of our emphasis in community policing and building trust between communities and police.”

Curran said the county will "strive to do better" by taking the first step toward implementing a body camera program for officers.

The county has issued a request for expressions of interest, known as an RFEI, for vendors interested in partnering with the county to design and implement a body camera program, Curran said. The purpose of the request is to gather information from vendors on the types of programs, equipment and technology that's available, she said.

"Body cams have proven to be a valuable tool for promoting transparency, safety and accountability for everyone," Curran said. She added that police, law enforcement unions, the district attorney, legislators, county legislators and community members have been invited to be part of the process.

"I am committed to continue to provide our officers with the resources, training and guidance to continue to perform their work at the highest level and help keep our neighborhood safe," Curran said.

Check back for updates to this developing story.