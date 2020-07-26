Nassau police said they are investigating a carjacking in Wantagh Saturday afternoon.

A 41-year-old woman was parking her car about 4:30 p.m. on Cypress Street when she was approached by two men who displayed a black handgun, police said. The men ordered her out of the vehicle, according to police. She complied, and the suspect drove off northbound on Cypress Street. No injuries were reported.

Both men are described as about 6-0 with thin builds and wearing white T-shirts, dark pants and blue face masks. One wore a crossbody backpack bag and a dark knit hat while the other wore a red knit hat.

Detective are asking anyone with information about this crime to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.