Nassau officer injured in Seaford crash, police say

A Nassau County police officer was injured after

A Nassau County police officer was injured after his cruiser, right, was involved in a three-vehicle crash near the intersection of Sunrise Highway and Washington Avenue in Seaford early Sunday, June 28, 2020. Credit: John Scalesi

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
A Nassau police officer was injured following a three-vehicle crash in Seaford early Sunday, authorities said.

The officer was traveling in a marked police cruiser near the intersection of Sunrise Highway and Washington Avenue shortly after midnight when the accident occurred, according to Nassau police.

The officer's injuries were considered non-life-threatening but other details of the crash were not immediately available.

