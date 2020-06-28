Nassau officer injured in Seaford crash, police say
A Nassau police officer was injured following a three-vehicle crash in Seaford early Sunday, authorities said.
The officer was traveling in a marked police cruiser near the intersection of Sunrise Highway and Washington Avenue shortly after midnight when the accident occurred, according to Nassau police.
The officer's injuries were considered non-life-threatening but other details of the crash were not immediately available.
